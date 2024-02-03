Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,749,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $166.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $167.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

