Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $115,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,559,000 after buying an additional 279,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,986,000 after purchasing an additional 216,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,334,000 after purchasing an additional 257,174 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GIS opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.16.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

