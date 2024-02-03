iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWP opened at $106.22 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $106.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

