Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys 7,948 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 400.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,670.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

PNQI opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.93 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

