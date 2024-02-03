Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $79.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

