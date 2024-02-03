Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth about $752,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.2 %
Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $141.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fomento Económico Mexicano
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.