Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth about $752,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.2 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $141.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

