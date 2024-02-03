Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Stock Position Reduced by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 62.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000.

OMFS opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

