AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of AutoNation worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AN. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AutoNation by 101.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Price Performance

AN stock opened at $146.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.26 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.82.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $54,456,730.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 483,186 shares of company stock worth $69,331,092. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on AN

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.