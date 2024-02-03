Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after purchasing an additional 95,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,808,000 after acquiring an additional 198,522 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.47.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

