Banco Santander S.A. Has $5.44 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,671 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.44. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

