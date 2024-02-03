Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $621,000 Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 63,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,101,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,639,000 after buying an additional 414,882 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,986,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.