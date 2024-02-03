RiverPark Advisors LLC Takes $35,000 Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 107,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,432. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $53.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIDS. Truist Financial downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

