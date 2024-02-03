RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 5.5% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.44.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $80.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $474.99. 84,707,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,505,034. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $485.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.99.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

