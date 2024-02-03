American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for about 2.0% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.05.

NYSE ELS traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $68.62. 1,273,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average is $68.07. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

