American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 14,518 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,518 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust accounts for approximately 3.1% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,909,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,778,000 after buying an additional 343,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,839,000 after buying an additional 365,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,262,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,882,000 after buying an additional 93,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,452,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,566,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,574,000 after buying an additional 106,255 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,373. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -220.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

