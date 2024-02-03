American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $14.60 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,902 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for 4.1% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $14,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,003,000 after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,123 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 62.9% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,359,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,013,000 after purchasing an additional 525,010 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.2% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.09. 1,911,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

