American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $13.70 Million Investment in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,060,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,704,000. Hudson Pacific Properties makes up approximately 3.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 1.46% of Hudson Pacific Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

HPP remained flat at $7.99 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,684,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $11.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.37 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPP. Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

