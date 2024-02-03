FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) is American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s 5th Largest Position

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,209 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation comprises about 4.8% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $16,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTAI traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $56.21. The stock had a trading volume of 792,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,849. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.95.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

