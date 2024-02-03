Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $14,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after buying an additional 1,525,324 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $103.46. 3,845,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,795. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.15.

Get Our Latest Report on CAH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.