DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,794 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group comprises about 7.3% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.90% of DigitalBridge Group worth $25,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.96. 1,478,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,296. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $20.57.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $477.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.03 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.50%. On average, analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

