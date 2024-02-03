Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,692 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises 2.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caden Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Crown Castle by 75.6% in the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $8,927,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Crown Castle by 130.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,630,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,638. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $150.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average is $103.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

