PGGM Investments Has $12.03 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 958,045 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 308,507 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.44% of Sunrun worth $12,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $30,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.34. 17,096,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,941,767. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.