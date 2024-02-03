Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 499 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 58,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 927,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,297,000 after buying an additional 92,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of CSGP opened at $83.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.