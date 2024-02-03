Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,337,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in ASML by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $890.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $893.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $748.49 and its 200-day moving average is $677.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

