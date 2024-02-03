Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,904 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Fastenal by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Fastenal by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 403,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after buying an additional 209,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,830 shares of company stock worth $9,972,831 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

