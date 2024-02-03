J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 911,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,234 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $49,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after buying an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,215,000 after buying an additional 446,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,655,000 after buying an additional 2,075,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Shares of FAST opened at $70.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $70.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,170,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,070,288.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,830 shares of company stock worth $9,972,831. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

