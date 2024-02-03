J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $67.50 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,949 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $67,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortive by 885.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 164,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortive by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Fortive by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

NYSE FTV opened at $83.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average is $73.18.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

