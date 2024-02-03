J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 95,316 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,335 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,316 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $69,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $2,590,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,605,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $165,796,000 after purchasing an additional 60,447 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE UBER opened at $68.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.94. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

