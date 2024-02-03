PGGM Investments Has $20.79 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,316 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Illumina were worth $20,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $284,269,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Illumina by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 964,709 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,798,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after purchasing an additional 544,786 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 1.0 %

Illumina stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,623. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.90.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

