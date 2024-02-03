PGGM Investments Lowers Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,163,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996,986 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 1.99% of SITE Centers worth $51,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 826.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

SITE Centers Price Performance

Shares of SITC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.37. 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,813. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

SITE Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.83%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

