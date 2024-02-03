PGGM Investments Buys 19,921 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,921 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,956 shares of company stock worth $48,991,013. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7 %

PG traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.09. 7,937,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,352,462. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.65. The firm has a market cap of $371.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.