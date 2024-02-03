Amalgamated Bank Sells 34 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $17,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $843.47. The stock had a trading volume of 457,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,540. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $847.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $808.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $777.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.67.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 420 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.56, for a total transaction of $339,595.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,356,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock worth $13,041,707 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

