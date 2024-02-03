Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,046,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,956 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $41,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $38,681,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,178,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after acquiring an additional 969,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,780,000.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,958,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,795. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUZ

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.