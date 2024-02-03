PGGM Investments Acquires Shares of 1,099,222 Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,099,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $130,082,000. Sun Communities accounts for approximately 2.2% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. PGGM Investments owned 0.88% of Sun Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SUI traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.14. The stock had a trading volume of 721,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,535. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $162.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.97 and a 200 day moving average of $124.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

