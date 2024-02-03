Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93,583 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises approximately 1.1% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.38% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $65,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after purchasing an additional 424,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,340,000 after purchasing an additional 433,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,322 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.46. 1,853,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.86. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $168.73. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 225.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

