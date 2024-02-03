PGGM Investments Has $82.99 Million Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,461,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,078 shares during the quarter. Terreno Realty accounts for approximately 1.4% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $82,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRNO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.08. 379,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,948. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.79. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.75% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terreno Realty news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

