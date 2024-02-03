Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,274 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up approximately 3.2% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 0.27% of Equinix worth $184,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded down $2.86 on Friday, hitting $843.47. 457,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,540. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $847.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $808.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $777.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $839.67.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.66, for a total transaction of $2,626,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,740,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

