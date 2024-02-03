Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,061 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.34 and a 200-day moving average of $124.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

