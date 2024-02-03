The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $21,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.75.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $16.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,929. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.45.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.