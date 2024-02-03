Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $116.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $510.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

