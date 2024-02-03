Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,496 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $69,092,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $59,252,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 60.5% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,458,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,644,000 after purchasing an additional 549,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $84.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.83. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.28.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile



Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.



