Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,149 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,211,000 after buying an additional 227,215 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,529,000 after buying an additional 273,790 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after buying an additional 868,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,802,000 after buying an additional 193,729 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $55.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

