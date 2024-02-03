Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,898 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

