Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 119,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.5914 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.80%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.