Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Capital Product Partners Price Performance

Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,991. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $377.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

Featured Stories

