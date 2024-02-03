iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $853,748,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,420 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 477,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,773,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $104.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $105.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.