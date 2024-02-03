Eagle Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Eagle Strategies LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SHY opened at $81.92 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.31.
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
