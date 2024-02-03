Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 57.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,249 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.30. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

