First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

FTHI opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $419.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

