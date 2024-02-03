Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE NAC opened at $11.03 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 205,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 31,908 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 48,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 94,350 shares during the period.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

